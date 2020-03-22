|
|
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Eugene Hofmann of Hampton, VA succumbed to his illnesses at the comfort of his daughter's home in Stafford, VA on March 15, 2020.
Larry served 28 years in the United States Air Force. This allowed him to serve his country, serve in the Korean War and travel the globe. His AF assignments allowed him travel to Turkey, Spain, Alaska, England, Korea and Germany. Larry completed his military career as Deputy Base Commander Bowling AFB, WDC. Upon military retirement Larry continued to work logistics and contracting for private industry. After his second retirement he has lived in Hampton VA on the Salt Ponds with his loving dog Trinket and many kind friends and neighbors.
Larry married Marilyn Helmsing in 1955. Upon their divorce Larry married Linda Heckard Guthrie in 1973. Upon Linda's passing in 2000 Larry married Martha Vance from 2005 until her passing in 2011.
Larry is proceeded in death by his parents, Oscar Henry Hofmann and Ardesta Murray Hofmann; his brother Jim Hofmann; and his second born son, Stanley Hofmann.
Larry is survived by his son Steve Hofmann and his wife Karan; his daughter Sandra Graham and her husband Keith and their children Maura and Paul Graham and Pamela Franz and her husband Matt (and their children Dolan, Delaney and Declan). Also survived by his stepson Mark Guthrie and his wife Robin (and their children Travis and Meagan); His son Scott Hofmann and wife Becky (and their children Madison and Corina); His daughter Sharon Pardue and husband Edwin (and their son James); His stepdaughter Alison Dowla and her husband Jim (and their children Macy and Hayden).
His deceased 2nd born son, Stanley Hofmann is survived by his children Kristin Thomas and her husband Moe (and her son Aidan Brooks) and Kevin Hofmann (and his daughter Kylie Hofmann).
Larry is also survived by one niece, Sharon Snyder Reid.
Larry Hofmann will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington VA. Both funeral Services and burial will be held at a future date once availability is provided by Arlington National Cemetery. Updates for services and online condolences may be made at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020