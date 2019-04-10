Larry Iroler, 74, passed away on March 29, 2019. He's no longer by our sides but forever in our hearts. He was an avid collector of classic old cars, including his pride and joy, a '32 Ford Coupe, known as Bullwinkle. On Saturday afternoons, during warm weather, he could be seen at Hardee's hanging out with al the other custom car lovers. He was predeceased by his wife, Teresa Iroler; his parents, Harry and Florence Iroler; grandmother, Mary Jane Gray; and his granddaughter, Kaitlynn Lanning. He was a beloved daddy, brother, and grandpa, and leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Scott Iroler (Erin) and Ryan Iroler (Kia); and one daughter, Megan Hundley (Ricky); two sisters, Helen Woods (Bill) and Elaine Crawford; and one brother, Kenny Iroler (Betty); four grandchildren, Shelby and Austin Hundley, Harper Rose Sheets, and Brantley Olin. A service will be held on April 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home with a gathering afterwards at 301 Waltz Farm Road, Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to . Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary