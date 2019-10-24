|
|
Hampton - Larry James Lockley, 71, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, surrounded by family and friends. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia on December 31, 2010.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 noon at Newington Baptist Church 6169 Main Street, Gloucester, Va 23061. Viewing will take place 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the church prior to the service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church 10256 Indian Road, Gloucester, Va 23061.
Arrangements by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home 3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Hwy, Shacklefords, Va. 23156.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2019