Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newington Baptist Church
6169 Main Street
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Newington Baptist Church
6169 Main Street
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Lockley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry James Lockley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry James Lockley Obituary
Hampton - Larry James Lockley, 71, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, surrounded by family and friends. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia on December 31, 2010.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 noon at Newington Baptist Church 6169 Main Street, Gloucester, Va 23061. Viewing will take place 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the church prior to the service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church 10256 Indian Road, Gloucester, Va 23061.

Arrangements by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home 3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Hwy, Shacklefords, Va. 23156.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now