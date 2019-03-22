Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Larry Lee Cooper

Larry Lee Cooper Obituary
Larry Lee Cooper of Williamsburg, departed this life on March 18, 2019, in his home. A celebration of his life will be held 12:00 noon Monday, March 25, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Interment will follow in Williamsburg Memorial Park. Mr. Cooper may be viewed from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Sunday, in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2019
