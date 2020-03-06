Home

Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-3675

Larry Marlin Schultz

Larry Marlin Schultz Obituary
SNOW HILL: Mr. Larry Marlin Schultz, 74, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing Center. He was born June 9, 1945 in Chetopa, Kansas, the son of Earl and Ruby Irene Moses Schultz (Greer). After graduation from high school he joined the US Army and retired as Sergeant First Class with 23 years of service. An avid sportsman he enjoyed fishing, bowling, baseball and basketball. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.

His surviving family includes his wife, Michele Bernadette Schultz; sons, Eric Breck Schultz and wife, Jennifer of Farmville and Carey Shane Schultz and wife, Kristin of Hampton, VA; step-daughter, Gina Nichole Haggin of Alexandria VA; a sister, Sue Reber of Olatha, Kansas; grandchildren, Victoria Schultz, Elliott Schultz, Patrick Schultz, Ashlin Schultz, Onna Schultz, and Reilly Schultz. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Schultz; and his step-father, Bill Greer whom Larry always thought of as his father.

It was Mr. Schultz's request that no formal services be held. Online condolences maybe made at www.taylor-tyson.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2020
