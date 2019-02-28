|
|
Larry Russell Woodard, age 72, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was a native of Nash County, NC and had most recently been a Newport News resident.Preceding him in rest are his parents, William Russell and Mecie Beddingfield Woodard; and brother, William Phillip Woodard. Surviving members of his family include his brothers, Wayne, Donald, Michael, Ricky, and Anthony Woodard; aunt and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.A memorial service celebrating Larry's life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Liberty Baptist Church. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Larry's name.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 28, 2019