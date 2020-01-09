Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
1415 Big Bethel Road
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Von Dwight Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Von Dwight Chapman Obituary
Hampton- Mr. Larry Von Dwight Chapman, father of Mrs. Kia Harvey, Mrs. LaKisha Powers and Ms. Kimberly Chapman, transitioned on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home in Newport News, Virginia. A viewing will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -