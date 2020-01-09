|
|
Hampton- Mr. Larry Von Dwight Chapman, father of Mrs. Kia Harvey, Mrs. LaKisha Powers and Ms. Kimberly Chapman, transitioned on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home in Newport News, Virginia. A viewing will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 9, 2020