1/1
Larry W. Boock
1944 - 2020
Larry William Boock, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born in Jackson County, IA on February 21, 1944 to the late Harry Boock and Mina Landon Boock, he was the husband of Deborah Wilson Boock. A retired veteran of the U. S. Navy, he worked as an aviation ordinance specialist during his career. He loved his family and they adored him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Athena Robbins (Gary); a brother, Jerry Boock (Sharon); and two grandchildren, Audrey Gregory (Aaron) and Sylvia Robbins (Emily Stiltner). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lou Anne Daniels, Leon Boock, and Loren Boock.

No services are planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Boock family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
