How as a daughter do I begin?
Larry William Bryant is my wonderful, gentle, kind, caring, and generous loving father.
Mr. Bryant, along with his twin brother Robert was born on February 26, 1938 in the town of Shenandoah in Page County Virginia. His father Nelson Bryant, moved the family from Page County to Newport News, Virginia when dad was a small child.
Dad passed away on Monday October 12, 2020. Dad was predeceased by his father Nelson Miles Bryant, his twin brother Robert Nelson Bryant, his mother, Bessie Florine Thomas Bryant, his ex-wife Fernande Bodson Bryant, his sister Joyce Louise Bryant Wise.
Mr. Bryant is survived by his daughter Gretchen Lavina Bryant Condon & son-in-law James Herbert Condon of Hampton, Virginia. Two adopted twin sons, Claude Armand Bryant of Kemah Texas, Serge Armand Bryant of Newport News, Virginia. Grandchildren, Zachary Bryant, Alexandra Bryant, and Chelsea Bryant of Cypress Texas. Stepdaughter Yvette M. Paletta of Wyoming and her daughter Katie Baker Knight of Savannah Georgia. Niece Mellonie Wise and nephew Billy Wise.
Mr. Bryant attended Stonewall Jackson Elementary School, Newport News and Warwick High Schools. Dad attended one year at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Mr. Bryant had an interest in writing at a very young age. He began his writing career in 1958 as a Technical Writer working at the U.S. Continental Army Command at Ft Monroe, Virginia. In 1960 he was the Directorate of the TNG Lit at the U.S. Army Transportation School, Ft Eustis, Virginia.
While Mr. Bryant was a resident on the Peninsula, he had many letters published in the "Letter to the Editor" column of the Daily Press newspaper on many topics of interest.
On June 17th 1971, before my father left the Peninsula for Northern Virginia, he wrote a departing essay which was published in the "letter to the Editor" section of the Daily Press. He thanked the Editor for publishing his letters of 15 years, which touched upon every issue of the times- from teaching high-school psychology, the conduct of public officials, and the protection and extension of civil liberties, to the effect of crime on the average citizen and the socio-political aspects of "UFOlogy."
Mr. Bryant had a long Civil Service Career. He retired from the Pentagon in Washington DC as a Writer/Editor for the Chief of Public Affairs at the ripe age of fifty-five, in June of 1994.
Mr. Bryant had a life interest in the research of UFO's. Dad utilized his free time researching government records on this subject, and he interviewed many people along the way. Dad submitted countless written request through - The Freedom of Information Act to the Department of the Army, Navy and Air force for all records the government had on the subject of UFO's. Mr. Bryant's collection of government released documents was phenomenal. Dad also filed some "First Amendment lawsuits as the Director of the Washington D.C. office of "Citizen's Against UFO Secrecy" (from his home in Alexandria, Virginia). He wrote UFO columns for several magazines. He also wrote countless articles about UFO's and had many articles published by various news outlets of which few are mentioned here:
The Sun Magazine, The Alexandria Journal, The Army Pentagram News, US Magazine, Fate Magazine, Omni Magazine, UFO Magazine, UFO Universe, News Week, and Discover Magazine.
Mr. Bryant also wrote other "letters to the Editor" to top newspapers such as USA Today, the Washington Post. My father had been on numerous Radio talk shows, and The History Channel. He had been interviewed by Foreign Press.
Mr. Bryant had his own UFO Blog – ufoview.posterous.com
and a column "LWB Chronicles" upon the website www.ufocity.com
.
My father also wrote three books: "UFO Politics at the White House", "Conjoined: The Story of Rex and Roxanne- the World's First Androgynous Siamese Twins, a Fictive Memoir", and "Conjuring Gretchen, The Saga of Virginia's Preacher-Hypnotist".
My father's UFO collection of books, and writings have been sent to Rice University in Houston Texas. The University has planned to open a new library called "Archives of the Impossible". The grand opening of the library will be in the fall of 2021. The library will showcase his and other UFO researcher's collections on this controversial topic.
My father fondly referred to his UFO collection as "His children". He loved his books and his collection of UFO materials. Dad had many other interests that he often wrote about throughout his life.
I want the world to know how much I loved and will miss my father. Larry Bryant was my hero and the best dad I could have ever wanted. He would always say "keep your eyes peeled to the sky". We did so many things together, dad and I. We played softball, pool, frisbee, Putt-Putt. We went shopping, and saw movies. We smiled and laughed together, and we cried together. Dad was a gentle man with a tender soul.
Dad, thank you for being you, and for loving me so much. I plan on meeting up with you again one day, and having you tell me that life does exist beyond our world. I hope you will be eternally safe and happy. We had the best of times together. You will forever be in my heart.
I would like to give a special thank-you to Crystal Russ for her love and caring to my father throughout his illness. Crystal was an Angel to dad. He adored the tenderness and care that she provided. I would also like to thank Patrick Huyghe for his life-long friendship with dad.
Dad's soul is in a great and safe place, free from Earth's grasp. His ashes will be buried at the J.K. Bryant family Cemetery in Pittsylvania County Virginia.
Love always,
your daughter, Gretchen Lavina Bryant Condon. (Yahukie)