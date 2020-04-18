|
Larry William Carper, 69, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in the comfort of his own home with family present. Mr. Carper, born in 1950 in Winchester, VA, was the son of the late Loring Russell Carper and Lena Patty Carper. In his youth, he attended the Shawnee Presbyterian Chapel. Larry leaves behind loving family, including his wife of more than forty years, Linda Moore Carper; sons, Christopher Carper and his wife Jessica (Friendswood), Kenneth Carper and his wife Benita (Houston); four grandchildren, Troy Christopher, Emma Kathleen, Benjamin William and Theodore Robert Carper; sister Patricia C. Williams (Winchester); nephew Michael James Williams and wife Dawn (Winchester); brother-in-law Gordon Moore (Poquoson); sister-in-law Teresa Anthony and husband David (Poquoson). As well as a niece, nephews and extended loving family in Poquoson, VA.
After graduating from James Wood High School, he attended Nashville Auto Diesel College. He served in the US Army from 1970 to 1973. Larry attended Virginia Tech, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. While at college, he met his future wife Linda and married in 1975.
Larry began his Amoco career in Yorktown, VA. He retired from BP after 30+ years with Amoco and BP. Afterwards, he started his consulting company advising refineries in the United States and Europe. Over the years, he guided many colleagues, contractors, and vendors to the betterment of the industry. He was always willing to stand up for what he believed. He greatly enjoyed volunteer home repair, working with various organizations in the greater Houston area. Larry was an avid and skilled woodworker, he enjoyed projects around the house and with his grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. A private graveside service will take place in Poquoson, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Larry will be greatly missed by his family and will continue to be deeply loved and forever in their memories.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020