Larry Walker Thompson, 71, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born in Radford, Virginia on February 27, 1948. Larry graduated from Dublin High School in Dublin, Virginia and attended New River Technical Institute in Radford. He spent most of his years in Newport News working as a marine designer for a number of companies, the last one being Newport News Shipbuilding.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Erroll Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Charlene Spain Thompson; a son, Matthew Walker Thompson; and two brothers, William Douglas and Michael Erroll Thompson.
Larry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a quiet person, a family man who loved holiday get-togethers with family and friends. He was especially proud of his son, Matthew, who gave him much love and joy.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff in the Emergency Room and the excellent care of the ICU nurses at Riverside.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3 beginning at 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with interment in Peninsula Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Missions Program (SBC), First Baptist Church, Newport News, 127816 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23606.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019