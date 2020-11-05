Yorktown, Va. - Larry Wayne Brown, 75, of York County passed away at his home surrounded by his family November 3, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents Swanson Brown and



Mary Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Gloria Brown, his daughters Teresa Shively (Tommy) and Jami Batten (Scott), four grandchildren Cory Shively (Kayla), Justin Shively (Caitlin), Jessica Dyess and Jack Dyess, five great grandchildren Adonis, Cameron, Kaiden, Abigail and Ava. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Bobby Fulghum (Jean), sisters-in-law Libby Crossland (Ted) and Nancy Fulghum.



He adored his family and was a doting grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support given to his family during this time.



A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store