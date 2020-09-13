Larry William Knight, 70, of Yorktown, Virginia passed away on September 11, 2020. Born in Newport News, he was the son of the late Pete and Dorothy Knight. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Radoye Knight.
An Art teacher for over 40 years, Larry loved Native American artifacts. He was graced with many other talents as well. He was a musician, songwriter (one song accepted by a Nashville recording company), and was a Praise Team member at church. Larry coached track at Hampton Roads Academy, and supported his family in school activities.
Larry is survived by his son, Jason Knight; stepsons, Eric (Ashley) and Shawn (Leah) Hall; stepdaughter, Megan (Kelly) Martin; two sisters, Karen Morrison and Diana Wagnitz; niece, Kelly Wagnitz; and nephews, David, Jacob and Joshua Morrison.
Our family is deeply grateful for the love and support of family, friends, medical staff and transportation front liners who were always there for Larry.
A graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 809 S. Henry Street, Williamsburg, VA on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 AM. Pastor Clark from Hilton Presbyterian Church will preside.
Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
