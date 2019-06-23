Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Latrelle Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Latrelle Sweat Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Latrelle Sweat Hill Obituary
Latrelle Sweat Hill

Latrelle Sweat Hill, 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her husband Calvin S. Hill and was the owner of the Carousel Children's Fashion from 1971 to 1984 where she dressed many adorable children. After retirement, she and Calvin spent many fun filled years between Kill Devil Hill, NC and Punta Gorda, Fl.

She is survived by her son Gary (Terry); granddaughters, Samantha (Erek) and Hailey (Blake); great-grandson, Matthew; brother, Reginald (Donna); sister, Mary Lou and cousin, Deb.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.

Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now