Latrelle Sweat Hill
Latrelle Sweat Hill, 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her husband Calvin S. Hill and was the owner of the Carousel Children's Fashion from 1971 to 1984 where she dressed many adorable children. After retirement, she and Calvin spent many fun filled years between Kill Devil Hill, NC and Punta Gorda, Fl.
She is survived by her son Gary (Terry); granddaughters, Samantha (Erek) and Hailey (Blake); great-grandson, Matthew; brother, Reginald (Donna); sister, Mary Lou and cousin, Deb.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 23, 2019