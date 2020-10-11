Laura Ann Bowcock peacefully passed away on October 6, 2020.



Laura lived a full life, full of adventure; born in Camden, New Jersey, she was a quintessential Jersey Girl! She was smart and confident, which helped her launch a career as a Switch Board Operator at the telephone company; it was during this time that she met the love of her life, a cute Sailor named Jesse. They soon married and relocated to Norfolk, VA, where they raised their three children and she established a second career working with children and managing both Twin Oaks Private School and Arrowood Academy.



Upon retirement, Laura relocated to Gloucester, VA where she dedicated her life to volunteering for over seven years in Saunders Nursing Home, helping the elderly residents with arts and crafts and putting a smile on their faces. After over twenty-eight years there, Laura moved to Kiln Creek, this is where she enjoyed life with Jesse until his passing. Laura then found a new beginning living on the beautiful waterway of The Chesapeake Bay, inside the historic Chamberlin on Fort Monroe.



Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jesse Bowcock Sr.; sons, Jesse Jr. and Lyle. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Marie of Gloucester, VA and son-in-law, Glen; grandchildren: Lesley, Glen and wife Kirsten, Kelly and Jesse Brian; great-grandchildren: Preston, Carter, Harley, Rachel and Reece; and her brother, Les and wife Becky.



A true matriarch! Forgiving and thoughtful; she was outspoken but your biggest cheerleader, she taught her family to be the best version of themselves and that, "Life is what you make it!" She truly embodied an optimism for life and found great pleasure in entertaining and threw huge gatherings where she served her famous Italian spaghetti and Lasagna. Family and friends would travel for miles for those huge holiday spreads! Her home was always filled with love, hugs, warmth and plenty of goodies as she always made sure you felt special. The children would gather with pallets in her living room every Halloween and watch scary movies with her and Frankenstein, her favorite. She was so much fun, as to know her was to love her. Laura was a wise protector, and offered generous guidance with her words. She had an infectious laugh and a quick wit that would leave you in stitches. Those who knew her, loved her and appreciated her boldness and generous heart.



Laura, we love you and will miss you dearly, may we make you proud as you watch over us in heaven.



The family would like to send a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital!



Due to the Pandemic, the family will have a private Celebration of Life. All Condolences may be sent to: 11202 Cabins End Lane, Gloucester, VA 23061.



