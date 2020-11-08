On Saturday night, October 17, 2020, Laura B. Henderson, 95, of Newport News, Virginia, gently passed away at home surrounded by family. She was born July 15, 1925 in Leaksville (now Eden), North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 69 years John F. Henderson; her parents John S. and Gertrude Burgess; her brothers John (Billy) Burgess and James Burgess; and, her sister Mabel Lemons. She is survived by her sister Anne Biggs and husband Bunny Biggs of Eden, NC; her sons John S. Henderson and wife Jerry, James B. Henderson, and Robert Coke Henderson and partner LoriAnn Penman. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Karen Wade and husband JW; Denny Henderson and wife Maura; Carrie Donaldson and husband Josiah; and Sam Henderson and wife Tara. She leaves behind eight great grandchildren: Zachery Stiffler; Hunter and Holden Henderson; Leon, Penny and Walter Donaldson; Claire and Patrick Henderson; and one great great granddaughter Sophia Eva Stiffler, many nieces and nephews, and her favorite puppies Tilly and Augee.
Oh, what a wonderful life she lived! After marrying John and raising their three sons, she started a successful career in real estate. As was her style, giving everything her all, she worked hard and during those 40 years rose to become one of the top Realtors on the Peninsula! She really loved her work and many of her clients, sales associates and brokers became lifelong friends. Without a doubt, she loved people and took a genuine interest in connecting with everyone she met. She loved to entertain and play bridge, and knew how to throw a great party! In recent years, she enjoyed family gatherings and most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They brought her so much happiness and joy! Laura was a kind, beautiful, strong, loving woman, had a great sense of humor and was a true friend to so many people. She was always willing to help others and not afraid of stirring up the waters if needed. Our sorrow in losing such an important part of our family has been eased by hearing from friends and family, sharing memories and funny stories. She meant so much to so many people and she will truly be missed!
The family wishes to thank At Home Hospice for the loving care they gave to Laura in her final days. Services will be postponed until healthier times when a Celebration of Life will be held. In the meantime, if desired, charitable contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Southeastern Virginia. Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va. is assisting in arrangements.