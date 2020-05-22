Mrs. Laura Elizabeth Knight, mother of Mr. Harry Knight, Sr., and member of Zion Baptist Church Newport News, transitioned on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. Viewing for Mrs. Knight is scheduled from 12:00 p.m until 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc., 3314 Roanoke Ave., Newport VA, 23607. Services for Mrs. Knight will held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 within Zion Baptist Church, 633 20th St. Newport News, VA. 23607. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



