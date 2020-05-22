Laura Elizabeth Knight
Mrs. Laura Elizabeth Knight, mother of Mr. Harry Knight, Sr., and member of Zion Baptist Church Newport News, transitioned on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. Viewing for Mrs. Knight is scheduled from 12:00 p.m until 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc., 3314 Roanoke Ave., Newport VA, 23607. Services for Mrs. Knight will held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 within Zion Baptist Church, 633 20th St. Newport News, VA. 23607. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
12:00 - 03:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
MAY
23
Service
01:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
1 entry
May 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James Newton
Family
