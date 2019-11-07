|
Laura Davis Mattox [Fary] Bryant passed away on September 28, 2019 after a valiant fight with breast cancer. Laura truly lived life to its fullest during her 68 years. She graduated from Middlesex High School and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in nursing from Hampton University. Laura began her career at Eastern State Hospital where she worked her magic for ten years. Her career took her to Montana, Alaska, and most recently, Oregon, where she retired as Director of Nursing.
Laura sought adventure wherever she went, whether it was shopping in unique places, horseback riding, traveling or fly-fishing. She was a gracious hostess and an even more gracious guest. Laura spread joy and kindness around her always.
Laura loved her family and friends with gusto and unparalleled devotion. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Marie Fary; stepson, Christopher Stephen Bryant (Kim); granddaughters, Emma Covington Bryant and Ella Catherine Bryant; brothers, Carroll L. Martin (Jane) and Charles D. Mattox (Beverly); sisters-in-law, Dianne Fary Graham (Doyle) and Phyllis Bryant Harris (Chuck); best sister-friend, Karen Marsh-Williams; and many family and friends whose lives she touched deeply. A remembrance service will be held at a later date. Laura's ashes, along with those of her beloved Jackson, will be interred in Cedar Gove Cemetery with her mother's family.
In recognition of Laura's memory and true spirit, please practice acts of kindness and generosity often.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 7, 2019