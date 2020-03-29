Home

Laura Michelle Armstrong

Laura Michelle Armstrong Obituary
Laura Michelle Armstrong passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 53. She was a native of Newport News and graduated from Menchville High School and Virginia Tech. She has spent the last twenty-two years working for Ferguson Enterprises as a Web Designer in their IT Department. Laura loved to read and spending time with her parrot "Sassy".

She is survived by her parents, Ernest and Mary Armstrong; her brother, Jeff Armstrong; her sister-in-law JoAnn Armstrong; her niece, Jessica Armstrong; and her nephew, Ian Armstrong.

Services will take place at a date to be determined, but will of course be a true celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020
