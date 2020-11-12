Laurel Louise Glasco passed away the morning of November 10, 2020, with her husband of fifty years, Carroll Glasco, Jr., and children Jeremy Glasco, Sarah Glasco, Esther Glasco Loch, and Anna Glasco Erving all in Virginia to say goodbye. She was the only child of a single mom, and was born and grew up just outside San Francisco. In recent years, however, her obsession with ancestry.com
paid off when she discovered that her biological father had other children. She suddenly had brothers and sisters, a whole blood family she never knew existed, and they embraced her with open arms. Meeting them and going out to Montana where they live just a few years ago with Carroll made her so very happy.
Laurel was a professional musician, a gifted pianist, organist, violinist, and violist and played in the string quartet, I Quattro Amici as well as the Hampton Roads Philharmonic Orchestra. She was also a master gardener. Laurel was intellectual, opinionated, and a veritable know-it-all, as she read a whole book every single day. She had exquisite taste in cinema and literature, and she loved jewelry and her Temptations® bakeware. She loved her husband, her cats and birds, music, and her family more than anything.
Laurel is survived by her husband, many members of her newfound Bulger family, four children, three honorary children in the exchange students from France, West Germany, and Sweden to whom she so generously opened her home in the 1980s, thirteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Laurel was an organ donor, so her memory and legacy will live on in those who receive her liver, kidneys, and lungs, and maybe the fortunate transplant recipients will get a pinch of her spunk and sass as well. Laurel was loved by so many, and she will be missed.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services at her church will be private, and burial will take place in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.