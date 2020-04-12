|
Lauren "Big Boy" Ferguson passed away peacefully in his home on April 10, 2020. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Ernestine and Melvin Ferguson and his brother, Gene Ferguson. He is survived by his wife Mary Lou; daughter, Dana Elisse Mackey (Dan); step son, Scott Slater; grandson, Sal "Chumbob" Cannella and girlfriend Bekah, step grandson Jon, great granddaughter, Sloane Elisse Cannella, brother, Archie "Skipper" Ferguson (Wilma), sister Berlyn Billiter and many nieces and nephews. "Biggie" loved the water, and to support his passion, and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in his honor. At this time services will be private and a Celebration of Big Boy's life will take place at a later date. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020