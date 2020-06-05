Lauretta H. Orgain, 88, passed peacefully on May 27, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1932 in Washington, D.C. to Cruder and Mina Hobgood. She was a 1950 graduate of Cardozo H.S. She devoted her time as a servant of god, being an usher at Gethsemane Baptist church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ret. USAF SSGT. Alexander Orgain and parents and 3 brothers. She leaves behind 8 children; Robert Orgain (Sharon),



Alexandria Kelley, Darryl Orgain, Karen Orgain, Keith Orgain, Daniel Orgain, Terence Orgain, and Teresa Orgain. 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 11 am - 4 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 11 am at Gethsemane Baptist Church.



