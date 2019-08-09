|
|
Laurie R. Burns, 56, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on August 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas D. Rood of Colchester, Vermont.
A longtime lover of Barbie dolls, Laurie was an avid collector and member of the Barbie Collectors Club. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family at their family camp in Vermont. Connor and Harper, her adored grandchildren, stole her heart and were the light of her life.
Laurie worked with the Jamestown Yorktown Foundation as a Visitor Survey Consultant.
She is survived by her devoted husband and best friend of 27 years, Thomas J. Burns; her son, Patrick T. Burns and his wife, Christina Burns from Clinton, New Jersey; grandchildren, Harper Burns and Connor Burns; her mother, Rita (Dominic) Punzi; sister, Kerry (Edward) Rourke of Goshen, NY; aunt, Janet Noe of Port St. Lucie, FL; nephews, Patrick (Khylin) Rourke and Ryan (Colleen) Rourke; and special friend, Carol Scully of Poughkeepsie, New York.
The family invites friends to visit and honor Laurie at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, on Sunday, August 11 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be offered at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bede Campus Ministries. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2019