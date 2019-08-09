Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie R. Burns


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurie R. Burns Obituary
Laurie R. Burns, 56, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on August 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas D. Rood of Colchester, Vermont.

A longtime lover of Barbie dolls, Laurie was an avid collector and member of the Barbie Collectors Club. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family at their family camp in Vermont. Connor and Harper, her adored grandchildren, stole her heart and were the light of her life.

Laurie worked with the Jamestown Yorktown Foundation as a Visitor Survey Consultant.

She is survived by her devoted husband and best friend of 27 years, Thomas J. Burns; her son, Patrick T. Burns and his wife, Christina Burns from Clinton, New Jersey; grandchildren, Harper Burns and Connor Burns; her mother, Rita (Dominic) Punzi; sister, Kerry (Edward) Rourke of Goshen, NY; aunt, Janet Noe of Port St. Lucie, FL; nephews, Patrick (Khylin) Rourke and Ryan (Colleen) Rourke; and special friend, Carol Scully of Poughkeepsie, New York.

The family invites friends to visit and honor Laurie at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, on Sunday, August 11 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be offered at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bede Campus Ministries. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now