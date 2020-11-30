LaVerne G Flint 88 years old died unexpectedly, surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, November 27, 2020 due to complications of surgery 10 days prior.



She was from shreveport Louisiana, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Garcie. LaVerne met her husband Charles When he was in the Army, stationed in Shreveport, Louisiana. They married and she left her home to travel the world with him and at one point they were stationed In Stuttgart Germany! Laverne was a huge inspiration to her husband as he achieved the rank of Command Sergeant Major. They moved from state to state, finally settling in Newport News. As Charles continue to travel while serving in the army, she stayed back to raise three children! LaVerne worked for Time for the Newport News School System, served on various PTA's, and as PTA president! When her boys were able to play sports, they joined the Warwick Moose baseball league at the Warwick Moose lodge. She saw the need and then became involved for four decades. She truly kept the spirit of baseball Alive!



She mentored hundreds of kids like they were her own. What mattered to her was faith, family and friends! She loves her children and grandchildren always encouraged them to work hard and follow their dreams and never give up! She leaves a hole in our families' heart but our faith sustains us as we know she is at peace and now reignited with her husband Charles her son Rodney and her parents and her siblings!



Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Brown and Tamara Dessoffy; one son, Tracy Flint; three sisters, Marie Ebarb, Dorothy Daulton, and Bobbi Evans; eight grandchildren, including, Heather Flint, and Robert and Noah Dessoffy; and special cousin, Joseph Streetman.



The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hampton National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store