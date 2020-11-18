1/1
Laverne Hicks Bowers
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laverne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laverne Hicks Bowers, 64, affectionately known as "Johnnie Cochran" made her heavenly transition on November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at her home in Hampton, VA with her family by her side. She was born on December 10, 1955 to the late Simon Hicks Jr. and the late Dorothy Lee Clements Hicks.

Laverne was preceded in death by her parents, the late Simon Hicks Jr. and the late Dorothy Lee Clements Hicks. She is survived by her husband Ralph McDonald Bowers and their only child, Adrienne Latita Bowers. Laverne also had several god children that she loved as if they were her own children: Theresa Tann, Willie Mayfield, Delvin Mayfield, Antonio Mayfield, Velma Muse-Campbell, Tiara Muse and Marcus Muse. Laverne is also survived by her siblings Charles Hawkins, Dorothy Foster, Simon D. Hicks, Diane Hawkins, Valinita L. Johnson (Wallace), Min. Simon Hicks III and Donti Hicks. She also had two life-long best friends Yvonne Council and Loretta Muse and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The viewing will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home located at 3314 Roanoke Avenue in Newport News, VA. The funeral service will take place on Friday November 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church located at 1415 Big Bethel Road with Pastor Michael D. Whiting presiding.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved