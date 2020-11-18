Laverne Hicks Bowers, 64, affectionately known as "Johnnie Cochran" made her heavenly transition on November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at her home in Hampton, VA with her family by her side. She was born on December 10, 1955 to the late Simon Hicks Jr. and the late Dorothy Lee Clements Hicks.



Laverne was preceded in death by her parents, the late Simon Hicks Jr. and the late Dorothy Lee Clements Hicks. She is survived by her husband Ralph McDonald Bowers and their only child, Adrienne Latita Bowers. Laverne also had several god children that she loved as if they were her own children: Theresa Tann, Willie Mayfield, Delvin Mayfield, Antonio Mayfield, Velma Muse-Campbell, Tiara Muse and Marcus Muse. Laverne is also survived by her siblings Charles Hawkins, Dorothy Foster, Simon D. Hicks, Diane Hawkins, Valinita L. Johnson (Wallace), Min. Simon Hicks III and Donti Hicks. She also had two life-long best friends Yvonne Council and Loretta Muse and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



The viewing will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home located at 3314 Roanoke Avenue in Newport News, VA. The funeral service will take place on Friday November 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church located at 1415 Big Bethel Road with Pastor Michael D. Whiting presiding.



