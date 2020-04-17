Home

Lavinia Rollins Bolden


1941 - 2020
Lavinia Rollins Bolden Obituary
Lavinia Rollins Bolden, 78, entered her Heavenly home on April 14th, peacefully, with her family members at her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Bruce and Gertrude Rollins. Lavinia is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Robert, whom she met at the Newport News Shipyard when she was a secretary; daughter, Ann Gwinn and her husband Derek; and son, Bruce and his wife Rachel Li and 5 grandchildren. She was known for her love of family and animals. She served for many years as an animal care volunteer at the Virginia Living Museum after she retired as a librarian from Tabb High School. Lavinia was also known for her sharing of flowers from her garden with her many friends. She was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church. A private graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit claytorrollins.com to share memories and words of condolence with her family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lavinia's memory to Bethel Baptist Church, Lottie Moon Mission Fund.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 17, 2020
