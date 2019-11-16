|
|
Lavonna Joyce Keeney, 81, of Williamsburg, Va., died Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Roger and Faye Harler; her brothers, Pete Smith, Ervin, Marvin, Gilmer and Malcolm Harler. She is survived by her son, Aubrey Stilwell; siblings, Norinda Knode (Lewis) and Novella Trageser; one grandchild, Levi Stilwell (Blair); two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at 216 Ironbound Road in Williamsburg.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 16, 2019