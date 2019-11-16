Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
216 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA
Lavonna J. Keeney Obituary
Lavonna Joyce Keeney, 81, of Williamsburg, Va., died Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Roger and Faye Harler; her brothers, Pete Smith, Ervin, Marvin, Gilmer and Malcolm Harler. She is survived by her son, Aubrey Stilwell; siblings, Norinda Knode (Lewis) and Novella Trageser; one grandchild, Levi Stilwell (Blair); two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at 216 Ironbound Road in Williamsburg.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 16, 2019
