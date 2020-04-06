|
Lavonnia Henderson, 80, departed this life on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mayola Henderson; grandparents, Inez Phillips Henderson and Edward Henderson; son, Michael Henderson; brothers, Lavaska Henderson and Eddie McCrary; and sister, Dorothy Henderson.
Lavonnia leaves to mourn her passing, her daughters, Latiticia Henderson, Karen Henderson Bishop and Ruth Michelle Henderson; granddaughters, Lakishia and Chantarae Henderson; siblings, Gloria Hamler, Mayola McCrary, Willie McCrary, Jr., Betty McCrary, Ruth Tinsley, Deborah McCrary, and Vickie McCrary; and a host of great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 6, 2020