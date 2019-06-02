|
|
Lawrence Campbell Dunston Jr. transitioned unexpectedly on May 24 2019. He is survived by his wife Candi Dunston, two sons Tremaine and Corey, and daughter Marteeka. Mother Frances Raynor, father Lawrence C Dunston Sr. Three sisters, two brothers, eight grandbabies with a host of nieces and nephews. Services for Mr. Dunston will be held at noon Monday, June 3, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, 633 20th Street Newport News, VA, 23607. The family has entrusted his final care to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019