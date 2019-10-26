|
On October 21th 2019, Mr. Lawrence Clinton Ferbee, Sr., passed away at his home. He was 78 years old.
Lawrence was born January 19th 1941, to the parents of James Minns and Mary Smith in Newport News, VA. After graduating Huntington High School in 1960, he briefly worked at the Coke- A- Cola plant. He later joined the Army in which he served for four years. In 1966, he started working in the Newport News Shipbuilding as a painter (X33) for 38 years until his retirement in 2004. During his retirement, he drove the church van, assisted with security, assisted with the Bread Ministry and was a usher for Triumph Pentcostal Church Of Deliverance. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, photography, working on small projects and of course....those Dallas Cowboys.Preceded in death by his mother and father, he leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Linda, his son, Lawrence Jr. (Erika), his daughters, Nichole (Davyon), Latoya (Hezekiah), and Christina (Steve), his sisters, Donzella and Bridget (Kenneth), his brothers, Joseph (Patricia), Murad and George, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. A memorial service for the late Mr. Lawrence Clinton Ferbee, Sr., will be held noon Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Triumph Pentcostal Church Of Deliverance, 1811 Wickham Ave, Newport News, Virginia. The family of the late Mr. Lawrence Clinton Ferbee, Sr., has intrusted his final care to the staff at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 26, 2019