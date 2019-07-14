|
Donald Powell, of Gloucester, age 56, passed away July 3, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents Lawrence and Ann Powell, a brother, Barron (Sabrena), nephews, Brandon Powell, Chris Clevenger, and niece Samantha Clevenger. Services will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Mathews Human Society, Post Office Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019