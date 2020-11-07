1/1
Lawrence Eley Weaver Sr.
1937 - 2020
Lawrence Eley Weaver, Sr., died on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1937 in Hertford County, NC. He was married to Mary M. Watson, who preceded him in death. He leaves to mourn, two children, Phyllis M. Weaver and Lawrence Eley Weaver, Jr.; four grandchildren, Joshua Justice, Joseph Justice, Noah Weaver, and Rebekah Weaver. Funeral arrangements: Cooke Brother Funeral Chapel Newport News, VA. Visitation: Friday 11/6/2020 11:00am-6:00pm; Celebration of Life: Saturday 11/7/2020 2pm. Burial: Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, VA. Livestreaming available for service: www.cookebros.com

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
