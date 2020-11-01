1/1
LAWRENCE "LARRY" HAAS
Larry "Pops" Haas ,72, left us on Thursday, October 29th 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, but most importantly, he lived a full life of love, fun and shenanigans. Larry was born in Staten Island, NY to Albert and Ursula Haas. The family lived in Norfolk after his father retired from the Navy, and later, Larry and his wife moved to Newport News where he started his family, 36 years ago. He retired from the Virginian-Pilot after 39 years of loyal service. He loved the mountains, camping and hiking, his friends, his family, books, live music, and a good cold beer. He had a gentle spirit and strong sense of spirituality and regularly volunteered with the Unity Church. Larry and Susan loved to travel all over the country especially the Blue Ridge Parkway and Appalachian Trail, with the Cayman Islands and Ireland being a couple of their favorite destinations. His love for the Redskins, Dodgers and Celtics, also was passed down to future generations.

He is survived by his amazing and loving wife, of 42 years, Susan; his sons, Alex Haas and Casey Haas (Katie); daughter, Brandon Almberg; his grandsons, Jackson Haas and Harlan Haas; sister, Diane Adams (Jason); brother, James Haas (Phyllis); sister-in-law, Rita Lupton (Fred); nieces, Courtney Fitzpatrick (Michael), Felicia Downing (Paul); nephew, Jacob Lupton (Joann) and trusted sidekick, Magic. The family would like to thank all of his amazing caregivers who turned into family and friends; Sydnie, Sarah, Carla, Darlene and Fletcher. We thank, as well, the Sentara Hospice staff, especially Amanda, Barbara, Braunda and Karen. The amount of love everyone has shown to our family has been immeasurable.

Due to Covid, there will not be any service at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life in 2021. Please leave all messages and condolences through the Weymouth Funeral Home website.

If Larry could leave you with any bit of advice, it would be: don't stand too close to the campfire if you're not wearing underwear because the zipper gets hot and don't ever, under any circumstance, burn your marshmallow. It's supposed to have an even light brown burn until it almost falls off the stick. We love you, Pops, and we will forever pass down your love through our sons, the way you taught us.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
