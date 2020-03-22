|
|
Lawrence James Farrow, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A native of Newport News, he graduated in 1954 in McAdoo, PA. Lawrence served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 – 1958 as an Airman 1st Class and was involved in the Korean War. He was a graduate of the 1965 NASA Apprentice School where he worked for 31 years.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, James Wilbur Farrow and Natalie Sashko Farrow; his wife, Pauline McGuire Farrow; his son, James Lawrence Farrow and grandson, Patrick Michael Farrow. He is survived by his step-son, Paul McGuire (Lesa); daughter-in-law, Anne Farrow Tate; grandsons, Christopher Farrow and Alan McGuire; great-granddaughter, Jasmin Farrow; nieces, Linda White (Tom) and Debra Gore; nephew, James Gardner (Michelle) and many other family and friends.
A special thank you to Dominion Village at Poquoson and Medi Home Hospice. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020