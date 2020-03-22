Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE FARROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE JAMES FARROW


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAWRENCE JAMES FARROW Obituary
Lawrence James Farrow, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A native of Newport News, he graduated in 1954 in McAdoo, PA. Lawrence served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 – 1958 as an Airman 1st Class and was involved in the Korean War. He was a graduate of the 1965 NASA Apprentice School where he worked for 31 years.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, James Wilbur Farrow and Natalie Sashko Farrow; his wife, Pauline McGuire Farrow; his son, James Lawrence Farrow and grandson, Patrick Michael Farrow. He is survived by his step-son, Paul McGuire (Lesa); daughter-in-law, Anne Farrow Tate; grandsons, Christopher Farrow and Alan McGuire; great-granddaughter, Jasmin Farrow; nieces, Linda White (Tom) and Debra Gore; nephew, James Gardner (Michelle) and many other family and friends.

A special thank you to Dominion Village at Poquoson and Medi Home Hospice. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAWRENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -