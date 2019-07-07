Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692

Lawrence John Hill


1957 - 2019
Lawrence John Hill Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - The world lost one of the truly "good guys" on July 3rd. Larry, a York County resident of 40 years, was a kindhearted, loyal, and devoted man. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him but most especially by his son, Justin, longtime partner, Romy Cayo, his siblings - Leslie, David (Debra), Jeanne (Lou), Danny (Susan), Lorraine, Lois (Jaime) - as well as his many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins. Born at Langley AFB in Hampton, VA on September 3rd, 1957 to Mary and Eugene Hill, Larry worked with Anheuser-Busch in Williamsburg for over 30 years and had recently retired in 2017. He lived a life of generous service to family, friends, and neighbors; always stepping up without hesitation. The pain of his loss can only be lessened by the many memories of his ready wit and patient counsel. He will be laid to rest alongside his parents and other relatives at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Johnsonburg, PA on Saturday, July 13th. A local visitation will be held at Amory Funeral Home in Yorktown, VA on Tuesday, July 9th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Colonial National Historical Park in his memory.
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019
