|
|
Lawrence Neil Winslow, 85, of 1584 County Line Road, Belvidere, NC, went peacefully to be with the Lord at 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, with his family by his side at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Lawrence was born in Perquimans County on February 20, 1934, and was the youngest and last surviving of eight children born to the late Herbert J. and Daisy King Winslow. He retired as an Inspector from Newport News Shipbuilding & Drydock Company, where he worked for 38 and a half years. Always one to stay busy, he later worked with his wife at her shop, Queen Anne's Gifts and Crafts, with his son at Precision Millwork, Inc., and as an associate with both the former Swindell Funeral and Cremation Services, and Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home. A longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher, recently he had attended Mt. Sinai Baptist Church where he also taught Sunday School. An Army veteran, his field of duty was as a Military Policeman.
Surviving are his daughter, Jenny Powell (Leroy) of Camden; sons, Richard Winslow (Charmayne) of Summerville, SC, Jeffrey Winslow (Lorie) of Elizabeth City, and Randy Winslow (Paige) of Hillsborough; eight grandchildren, Lee Powell, Mark Powell, and Brent Powell, Julie Solesbee, Holly Winslow, Jessi Spear, Zach Winslow, and Randy Winslow, Jr.; and 13 great-grandchildren, Grayden, Sudie, Ellis, Nola, and Lawson Powell, Alyssa, Kaiden, and Christopher Winslow, Hayleigh Solesbee, Joseph, Ella, and Jackson Spear, and Chandler Winslow.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Kathryne Ann Ward Winslow; sisters, Flora Tatterson, Novella Perry, Ethia Adams, and Ruth Self; and by brothers, Cyril, Earl, and Derl Winslow.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. Howard Sutton. Burial with military honors will be in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service, or all other times at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to either: Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 389 Swamp Road, or to Camp Cale, 377 Camp Cale Road, both in Hertford, NC 27944.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2020