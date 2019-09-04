|
|
Lawrence "Buck" Walton, age 82 of Hayes, died at his home August 29, 2019 with family by his side. Buck owned and operated his business 'Buck's Backhoe" working for the city of Newport News, Williamsburg and Hogg Funeral Home for the past 34 years. He was a member of Groves Memorial Presbyterian Church. Their son, Billy Walton preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Emma T. Walton, two daughters, Janet Horsley, Carla Perry (Eddie), five grandchildren, Adam Horsley, Angela Horsley, William Morrison, Virginia Perry, Grace Perry, four great-grandchildren, Brooklin Horsley, Liam Horsley, Chloe Horsley, Aria Horsley, sister Nellie Walton as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends Thursday September 5, 2019 from 5:00 until 6:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. A reception for family and friends will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the reception hall of Groves Presbyterian Church, 9117 Glass Road, Hayes. Inurnment will be private. In his memory memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019