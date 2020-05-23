Laydon Monroe West Jr. of Hampton, VA, passed away on May 9th of 2020. L.M. was born in Haywood County, NC on March 10th, 1938 and graduated from Bethel High School of Haywood County. His parents are the late Laydon and Lucy West. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Robin, as well as 5 of his sisters and both brothers.L.M. was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fox Hill and retired from the City of Hampton. Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Linda Michie West, two daughters, Kim and Melanee, two stepsons, Tom and Jon, six grandchildren, Megan, Cullen, Miranda, Vanessa, Leslie and Chris, and two sisters, Joyce and Rosemary.Due to the current conditions, a memorial for L.M. will be held at a later date.