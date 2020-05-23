Laydon Monroe West Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laydon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laydon Monroe West Jr. of Hampton, VA, passed away on May 9th of 2020. L.M. was born in Haywood County, NC on March 10th, 1938 and graduated from Bethel High School of Haywood County. His parents are the late Laydon and Lucy West. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Robin, as well as 5 of his sisters and both brothers.

L.M. was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fox Hill and retired from the City of Hampton. Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Linda Michie West, two daughters, Kim and Melanee, two stepsons, Tom and Jon, six grandchildren, Megan, Cullen, Miranda, Vanessa, Leslie and Chris, and two sisters, Joyce and Rosemary.

Due to the current conditions, a memorial for L.M. will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved