Leah Yvonne Handley
Leah Y. Handley, 59, of Barhamsville, VA passed away August 23, 2020. She had worded at Medical College of Virginia.

Leah is survived by her loving husband of 20 years Glen Handley.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery. A walkthrough visitation will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA 23140. Due to Covid-19 mask are required and social distancing practices are requested. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
