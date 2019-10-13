|
Leamon E. Kelley 83, a longtime resident of Newport News, VA, passed peacefully in his sleep on October 7, 2019. Leamon was born on January 27, 1936 in Guntersville, AL to L.D. and Etta Kelley. Leamon served 30 years in the military having retired as a Master Sergeant in 1981. During his service in the Army he completed two tours of duty in Vietnam, two in Germany, one in France and one in Korea. Leamon received many awards and medals during his service to his country. Those awards include the Air Flight Medal, Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Senior Aircraft Crewman Badge, Army of Occupation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and The Meritorious Service Medal. After his retirement from the military, he went on to serve his country as a civil servant at Fort Eustis, VA and as an officer at the Disabled American Veterans Association, Chapter 2. Leamon enjoyed helping others who were less fortunate as evidenced by his undaunting commitment and labor for the Bread Ministry and cooking for the homeless on the Peninsula. Leamon loved baseball and his favorite team was the Atlanta Braves.
Leamon is survived by his wife of 60 years, Freda and his daughter, Vickie. In addition, he leaves behind two grandchildren, Chris and Destria and two great-grandchildren, Karis and Anthony. He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12Noon on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p. m. at the funeral home by Rev. Clyde L. Basham, Jr. Interment will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019