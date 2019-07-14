Leanne Thompson, of Williamsburg, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019.



Leanne truly loved Jesus. She lived this love daily by serving others selflessly and without measure. Every person felt seen and special in her presence. Her greatest joy was spending time with children, with whom she felt most herself. She found delight and solace in God's creation. She loved her family deeply and leaves both an immeasurable void and profound legacy. She is survived by her husband, Robert (Tommy) Thompson, COL USA (retired) and Catholic deacon. They celebrated fifty-one years of marriage in March. She is the mother of 4 children, Susie Robinson (Adam PO1 USN), Matt Thompson (Jennifer), John Thompson CSM USA (Lori), and Abby Ellis (Todd). She is also survived by 16 beautiful grandchildren, and 1 (brand new) great-granddaughter.



Visitation will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 16th from 6-8pm and will conclude with a brief prayer service at 8pm.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at noon with a reception to follow. All are welcome. St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg, VA, (757) 564-3819. Online condolences may be offered at nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019