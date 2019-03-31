On Mar. 24, 2019, Leatrice Maryln Foley, (93), passed away due to declining health. Lea is preceded in death by her late husband of 64 years, William "Bill," who passed away in 2010. "Lea" was born in Wilson, Kansas, in 1925, to the late Albina and Aaron Frederick of strong Czechoslovakian and German stock. She is predeceased by three brothers, Pershing, LeMoyne, and Clarice, and survived by her younger sister and brother-in-law, Alice Joan and Marvin Janne. She was a bookkeeper before following her Air Force husband throughout the world. Embracing the nomadic life, she established a warm home for her family of five children. In 1963, Lea and Bill settled in Williamsburg and she returned to the working world as a secretary to the Circuit Court Judge, later retiring as the Deputy Clerk of the Circuit Court. Lea and Bill built their dream home on Lake Gaston, where she loved visitors and "diggin' in the dirt." As "snowbirds," they migrated with the seasons between "the Lake Place" and their other home in Lake Wales, Florida, where she enjoyed oil painting, square dancing, putting on theatrical revues, and good times with friends. In 2005, Lea and Bill returned permanently to Williamsburg where she decorated another new home and enjoyed gardening and visits from family and friends. Nothing made Lea happier than children. She and Bill raised a lively family of five-Barbara, Mike, Debbi Hall, Kevin, and Leslie McSpadden. She leaves 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends and caring neighbors. In addition to her children, she cherished her extended family: Lisa (Mike) Foley, Lyman (Debbi) Hall, Tom (Leslie) McSpadden; her grandchildren, Colleen Wilson (Travis), Brent Foley (Courtney), Melissa Boucher (Alex), Chris Larson (Erin), Sara Hite (Ben), James Hall, Ross Hall (Colleen), Ryan Hall, Jonathan Hall, Jason McSpadden (Dana), and Brian McSpadden. Lea was blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Dylan and Amelia Hite, Wyatt and Brynn Larson, Audrey and Evelyn Foley, and Olivia, Sydney, and Clara Wilson. Her long life was enriched by her caregivers, Elissa-Lynn Coulter and Shelley Coulter, for whose love and care of our mother we are eternally grateful. The family also thanks Sentara Hospice Services for their support and guidance these last few months.She was a gentle, loving soul. Her legacy will forever influence our futures as a shining example of unselfish love and a life well lived. Should friends desire to honor her, contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice Foundation, 6015 Poplar Hall Dr., Suite 308, Norfolk, VA 23502 or a .A celebration of Lea's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Fri., Apr. 5, at Nelsen Funeral Home 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, after which the family will receive friends and family. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary