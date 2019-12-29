|
SUTTON, Leca Marie, 66, of Gloucester County, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 16, 2019. Leca loved her family, to research genealogy, animals of all kinds and she enjoyed bird watching. Leca was predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Alice Knudsen, brother Ed and sisters Linda Meyers and Sandy Wilbur. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert, son Nathan (Angie) and granddaughter Shelby, sister Alice Buchanan (John), brothers John (Georgie), Mike (Ana), Andy (Deann), Lee (Debbi) and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 2243 Buckley Hall Road, Cobbs Creek, Va. Family will received friends at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, American Diabetes Association or the . Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019