CC CARTER FUNERAL HOME
3314 ROANOKE AVE
Newport News, VA 23607-3616
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
CC CARTER FUNERAL HOME
3314 ROANOKE AVE
Newport News, VA 23607-3616
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5405 Roanoke Ave
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
1940 - 2019
Lee V. Washington Obituary
Lee V. Washington of Hampton, VA entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, December 20, 2019.

He was born on May 5, 1940 to the late Bernard and Gladys Washington in Prince George County.

He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding & Drydock Co. He also worked at Vann General Hauling, Norshipco, and HRT. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 62 years Elva Washington and his children, David Washington (Yvonne), Patricia Washington; Denise Singleton (Dennis), 6 siblings, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held from Noon-4 p.m. December 29, 2019 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home Inc. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA, where he was an active member until his health declined.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 28, 2019
