Lee Wimbley Brown
1941 - 2020
Lee Wimbley Brown, 78, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1941 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina to the late, James Edgar and Mollie Frances Brown. He was a member of Smithfield Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Joyce Brown; children, Carlton Brown, Edward Brown, and Tanya Wainscott; stepsons, Robert V. Marshall (Vickie) and Christopher W. Marshall (Brandy); sisters, Carolyn Joyner and Fran Joyner; brother, Herbert Brown; ten grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be set at a future date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers donations may be offered to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or Smithfield Baptist Church (smithfieldbaptist.org).

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.
