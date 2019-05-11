LEICESTER (Les) W. COOK, Jr. born June 8, 1930 in Washington, D.C. passed away May 2, 2019 in Williamsburg, Va. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary (Mickey) of 64 years, three children, Cynthia Taylor, Douglas Cook, and Leslie Wilson; nine grandchildren: Courtney Scullin, Amanda Taylor, and Montgomery Taylor; Ian Cook, MeiMei (Dane) Edwards, and Sara Cook; and Rebecca (Eric) Pselos, Benjamin Wilson, and Nathaniel Wilson; five great grandchildren and brother James R. Cook and sisters, Mary A. Cook and Dr. Rita D. Rimmer.Les joined the Army during the Korean War serving his country with honor. He received a degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University in 1960. For the next 32 years Les held various positions with several federal agencies and retired from the Department of State. Some of his postings included several countries in Europe and the Middle East. His path through life blessed so many of us. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Williamsburg. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery where he will be interred. Published in Daily Press on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary