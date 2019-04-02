Lena Elizabeth Jeffries, 93, of Lanexa, VA passed peacefully on Mar 31, 2019. She was born in Jamaica, VA on Aug 25, 1925 to William R. Prince and Mary A. Goode, and married the love of her life, Robert, on Aug 1, 1942. Her love for her family defined who she was and how she lived. She is survived by her son, Robert Jeffries & wife, Marilyn; her daughter, Kay Gribble & husband, Denny; grandson, Jonathan Gribble & wife, Carrie; granddaughter Stephanie Hood; and great granddaughters Elisabeth Gribble, Lindsey, Caroline and Ellie Hood. Lena and Robert lived their lives loving and honoring each other. As a teacher, she tried to instill those qualities in her students and their families. She reached many people by her good deeds and extraordinary love for everyone she met and knew no strangers. A celebration of her life will be held at noon Wed, Apr 3 at Olive Branch Christian Church in Toano, VA with visitation at 11am. Burial will follow at Glebe Landing Baptist Church in Laneview, VA where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Robert and the rest of her family. She will be home, at last. Published in Daily Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary