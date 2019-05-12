LENDORA W. DALE ,64, of Hampton, VA, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born May 11, 1954 in Halifax County, North Carolina to George Whitaker, Sr. and Mary Watson Whitaker. She married Glenn Allen Dale, Sr. on December 29, 1972. Lendora was a life-long resident of Hampton Roads. She graduated from Homer L. Ferguson High School in 1972 and served the community in various roles. She was an advocate for people through her work in the legal field. She loved to dance, sew, cook, spend time with her family and relax at home. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent most of her time nurturing them. Lendora was put here on Earth to spread unconditional love. She was a mentor and true inspiration to all that she encountered. She always put others before herself and was the rock for so many. She lived up to her nickname "Momma Bear" and she will be greatly missed. The world has lost a beautiful soul. Lendora was preceded in death by her father, one brother Jimmy Lee Whitaker, and one sister-in-law, Teresa Dale. Lendora leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Glenn Allen Dale, Sr., daughter, Glenda Maria Evans (Andrew Sr.), son Glenn Allen Dale, Jr., grandsons Nehemiah Elijah Dale and Andrew Dion Evans, Jr., granddaughter, Breyah Marie Evans and great-grandchildren Naomi Amia Steward and Santana Morocco Dale, all of Hampton, VA; her mother, Mary Watson Whitaker, five brothers: George Whitaker, Jr. of Richmond, VA, Robert Whitaker (Joyce) of Peoria, AZ, Carlos Whitaker of North Platte, NE, Anthony and Eugene Whitaker I (Angela) both of Newport News, VA, sisters Diann Whitaker of Newport News, VA and Denise James (Frank I) of Hampton, VA; brother-in-law Kevin Dale (Lenese) , sisters-in-law Antoinette Moore (Myron), Anita Womack, Beverly Dale and Suzette Romley; one uncle, Willie Watson (Johnnie) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from noon to 6:00p.m. at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. A funeral service will he held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12 noon at the Hampton University Memorial Chapel. Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary