Lenora Butler, aged 80, went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by family, on May 19, 2019 at her home in Hampton, VA. She was the wife of the late Robert Butler prior to his passing in 2003.A Celebration of Life Service, will begin with Visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 PM held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM followed by her Interment and reception.Born August 23, 1938, in Durham, NC. Lenora was the daughter of the late Raeburn and Lottie Goodman. At Lenora's Beauty Salon, she considered everyone family and loved sharing her life with them. Her unquestionable love for her family, friends and the Lord was apparent in her daily life. She always could be heard saying, "Praise the Lord" and "I love you". She was a true gift from God and will be missed terribly.She is survived by her two children Jerry Ray Bradley (Susan) of Hampton and Suzanne Dobler (Ken) of Charleston, SC, sisters Linda and Sherry, step sons Robert and Michael, 9 grandchildren and 17 great children. Memorial contributions may be made to First Calvary Baptist Church, 162 Alleghany Rd., Hampton, VA 23661 in lieu of flowers.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary