Lenora N. Johnson, 90, of Hampton, was called home by her Lord and Savior on April 17, 2019. She was born on Backus Mountain, West Virginia to Emmette and Leadith Neely. Lenora married John Carlos Johnson in December 1952 in Newport News. They had just celebrated 60 years of marriage before John passed away in February 2013. Lenora retired from the City of Newport News where she was a school bus driver and a cafeteria worker for many years. She was a devoted wife to John and a loving mother to her three daughters. Lenora actively volunteered with Post 140 of the Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Center for more than 50 years, helping in the kitchen, summer camp, and the bowling program. She greatly enjoyed cooking, baking, and tending her gardens. No one could make a better fruitcake or pound cake than Mom. Lenora was a long-time member of Liberty Baptist Church, Hampton where she was very active in the Happy Class program.She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings and her beloved daughter, Regina, in 2007. Lenora is survived by her daughters Linda (Chuck) Johnson and Denise (Les) Walker, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. In the last years of life, she was loved and cared for by five amazing women that were truly a blessing from God and for whom the family is so grateful. We could not have cared for Mama without their loving care and thank you, Ann, for being such a faithful and loving friend. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, followed by interment at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a cause dear to you. Mama, we love you and will miss you terribly but rest easy until we are all together in Heaven.